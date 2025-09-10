Day'Ron Sharpe returned to the Nets on a multi-year contract following a career-best season. The 23-year-old center made a concession in his new deal, waiving his implied no-trade clause, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith.

Sharpe's contract is a two-year, $12.5 million deal with a team option in year two. Under the NBA's CBA, a player who re-signs with his previous team on a one-year contract — or a two-year deal with an option year — is given a no-trade clause, unless he agrees to waive the protection. Sharpe's decision to do so gives the Nets control of his fate for the next two seasons.

Should Sharpe build upon his improvement from last season, his contract will hold value on the trade market. Several teams expressed trade interest in the big man last season. However, there's no indication that Brooklyn is interested in moving him.

Could Day'Ron Sharpe emerge as Nets' starting center in year two of rebuild?

Sharpe broke out last season while continuing to solidify himself within the Nets' rotation. The 2021 first-round pick averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 52/24/76 shooting splits in 18.1 minutes per game. He remained one of the NBA's most dominant offensive rebounders and showed significant defensive improvement, posting a -6.7 defensive rating (sixth-best mark among centers to play over 600 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass).

Sharpe enters the 2025-26 campaign as Nic Claxton's backup. However, with the Nets fully committing to a rebuild by making an NBA-record five first-round picks in June's draft, Claxton's future is in question. With Sharpe and rookie big man Danny Wolf waiting in the wings, Brooklyn could look to fetch value for its starting center on the trade market.

Sharpe's second contract follows a similar trajectory to Claxton, who inked a two-year, $17.25 million deal following his rookie contract. Claxton broke out during the 2022-23 campaign and signed a four-year, $97 million extension with Brooklyn last offseason.