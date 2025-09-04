The Brooklyn Nets made another roster move on Wednesday as training camp approaches, signing E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. Liddell, a 6-foot-6 forward entering his fourth NBA season, was the No. 41 pick in the 2022 draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Ohio State product missed his first NBA season due to a torn ACL before appearing in eight games in 2023-24. After being traded to the Phoenix Suns and subsequently waived, Liddell signed a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls last offseason.

He spent most of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League, averaging 15.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 blocks on 47/36/66 shooting splits over 27 appearances with the Windy City Bulls. The 24-year-old appeared in 12 NBA games with Chicago.

Liddell's signing comes after the Nets waived two-way forward Tosan Evbuomwan on Friday. Evbuomwan made 28 appearances with Brooklyn last season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 43/31/75 shooting splits in 23.8 minutes per game.

Liddell joins Tyson Etienne as the Nets' players on two-way contracts entering training camp. Etienne averaged 19.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 50/46/80 shooting splits over 32 appearances with the Long Island Nets last season. He appeared in seven NBA games with Brooklyn.

The Nets have one two-way spot to fill before the start of the regular season. They are facing a roster crunch following a busy offseason. Brooklyn has 19 players on standard contracts, including the unofficial signings of Ziaire Williams and Ricky Council. NBA teams are allowed to carry 15 standard contracts during the regular season.

Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Drew Timme, Tyrese Martin and Council are on partially or non-guaranteed contracts. Wilson, Timme, Martin and Council are eligible to sign a two-way deal if they are waived.