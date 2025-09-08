The New York Knicks made an unsuccessful run at a former All-Star this summer. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, New York offered Ben Simmons a one-year, minimum deal, which he declined.

“New York is limited to minimum contract offers as training camps draw near and Simmons entered the summer hopeful of securing a contract above the minimum after he split last season between the Nets and Clippers. Boston and New York, I'm told, expressed the most serious interest in Simmons this summer,” Stein wrote.

Simmons is an unrestricted free agent after playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers last season. While the three-time All-Star has drawn interest from the Knicks and Celtics, he's contemplating whether he wants to continue his NBA career, according to the New York Post's Stefan Bondy. Stein reported last week that Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, had dropped him.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst also reported that Simmons may have to settle for a non-guaranteed contract entering training camp.

Ben Simmons passes on Knicks contract offer amid retirement rumors

Simmons' stock has plummeted over the last four seasons following his meltdown during the Philadelphia 76ers' second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in 2021. After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season due to a back injury and mental health issues, the Aussie was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a package for James Harden.

Simmons looked like a shell of his All-Star self with Brooklyn as his offensive passivity continued to trend in the wrong direction. He averaged 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists while attempting 5.3 shots per game over 90 appearances with the Nets. The former No. 1 pick continued to struggle after agreeing to a buyout and joining the Clippers midway through last season.

Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game over 18 appearances with Los Angeles. He attempted a career-low 6.6 shots per 36 minutes while shooting a career-low 43.4 percent from the field despite attempting 86.8 percent of his shots from within 10 feet.

Despite this, New York seemed to think the 6-foot-10 ball-handler could prove valuable in a reserve role. The Knicks made several additions to their bench this offseason, signing Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson in free agency. They have three standard roster spots left to fill entering training camp.