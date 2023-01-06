By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been the talk of the league for the last several weeks. Fresh off a 12-game winning streak, they’ve emerged as one of the rising contenders of the season close to the halfway point. But to several teams, it’s not the Larry O’Brien trophy they’re eyeing. It’s Victor Wembanyama.

Kevin Durant gave his thoughts on the teams on the other end of the spectrum of the NBA standings. Teams haven’t been bashful in trying to jockey for positioning in the race to the bottom for a better shot at Wembanyama. The Nets star doesn’t see anything wrong with it, as he told ESPN’s Nick Friedell in a recent sit-down:

“Nah, teams have been tanking for a minute. What, you’re going to force them to be competitive? I don’t see a problem with it, because each year there’s only a few teams that can win it anyway. So the rest of the league is trying to figure out where they are,” Kevin Durant said.

“That’s pretty smart business if you’re a team and you know you’re not going to be a playoff team or play-in team, you might as well try to play for [the No. 1 pick]. You might as well try to get some of the guys who probably won’t get real rotation minutes if you have a good team, get them some reps and maybe those guys can change their lives as well.”

You can count on one hand how many teams have a talent that could conceivably match up with Kevin Durant in a seven-game series. For those not fortunate enough to have one of those players, playing possum to see if Victor Wembanyama could be one of them seems like the next best course of action.