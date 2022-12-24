By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There is perhaps no bigger personality on NBA Twitter than Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets superstar isn’t only active on the social media platform on a regular basis, but more importantly, KD’s knack for interacting with the fans makes him a true marvel on NBA Twitter.

Durant himself is well aware of this fact. The former league MVP recently went on a rapid-fire segment wherein he answered a handful of questions in quick succession. When asked with a query about who he’d place on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA Twitter, KD had the perfect response:

“Me, with four different expressions,” Durant stated.

Question: "Who's the Mt. Rushmore of NBA Twitter?" Kevin Durant: "Me, with four different expressions." KD is HIM 😅 (via @boardroom)pic.twitter.com/z1eqYwENrk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 24, 2022

That’s hilarious. KD also made his statement with a straight face, which makes his proclamation even more epic. If you are familiar with Durant’s tendency to respond to even the most trivial tweets from fans — which doesn’t always work out for him — then you’d know just how much this man enjoys Twitter. He’s not ashamed to admit it either.

Kevin Durant gave out a few other interesting responses in the rapid-fire exchange. One that stands out is that he named Nazr Mohammed as the best teammate he’s ever had. We all know that KD is BFF’s with Kyrie Irving, but apparently, the polarizing Nets guard doesn’t qualify as KD’s best teammate ever. In fact, Kyrie also won’t be Durant’s first call if he needed a ride. That honor belongs to Nets teammate Royce O’Neale.

There’s no need to read into this too much, but it’s still worth noting nonetheless.