Kevin Durant said Cam Thomas has a bright future in the NBA

Cam Thomas struggled to find a role with the Brooklyn Nets during his first two NBA seasons. However, that didn't stop the 2021 first-round pick from developing a close relationship with Kevin Durant. Known for his elite microwave scoring entering the league, Thomas spent two years picking the brain of one of the greatest offensive players in basketball history.

He's reaping the benefits this season after receiving an expanded role with Durant and Kyrie Irving out the door. The third-year guard leads the Nets in scoring per 36 minutes, averaging 21.2 points per game on 45/36/83 shooting splits.

Following a 136-120 Suns win during his return to Brooklyn Wednesday, Durant praised Thomas' development and offered lofty predictions for his NBA future.

“I’m just super excited for him,” he said. “He’s a student of the game, and I think that’s what people don’t understand about Cam. He’s on his phone on the plane watching film, watching other players, trying to figure out the best ways for him to be aggressive and approach the game. He’s watching basketball, playing the video game all day, he’s obsessed with the game, and I think that’s what attracted us to one another.”

“He’s only gonna get better. What is he? 22-years-old? Around the league, it’s already on the scouting report that he’s one the hardest people to guard in the league. So if he keeps it up, the sky's the limit for him.”

Durant posted 33 points, five rebounds, and eight assists on 10-of-16 shooting against his former team. Thomas led Brooklyn with 25 points and four assists on 11-of-19 shooting. The performance was Thomas' fourth-straight game scoring 25 or more, marking the first time in his NBA career that he's accomplished the feat during a single season.

The two leading scorers went head-to-head on a possession late in the third quarter. Durant drove and finished an and-one over his former teammate, then flashed a “too small” gesture to the crowd and called Thomas a “mini.”

“Anytime I can score on Cam, I'm gonna talk shit to him,” Durant said of the interaction. “We’ve been doing that since I’ve known him. I’m sure there’s gonna be many more moments like that. He’s my brother, and I gotta teach him a lesson if he’s gonna guard me out there.”

Thomas will attempt to continue his ascension as one of the Nets' go-to scorers ahead of potential extension talks this summer. Finally out from under Durant's shadow and building his resume, the 22-year-old cherishes the early guidance his former teammate offered.

“All of it really,” Thomas replied when asked what he took from Durant. “Just seeing how he works, the different tips he’d give me during games when he was out… I cherish all that stuff, I still use some of those now. It was good information, it was good that he saw my potential and wanted to help me when I was a young guy. Just help me get used to the NBA game and get a feel for everything, how to be more efficient scoring at the NBA level… Obviously, it’s working for me right now.”

“Just being able to have somebody that I can call my brother,” he continued. “Can call him or text him whenever and we talk. So it’s definitely good to have that kind of brotherhood with somebody like that. I just cherish all the moments that we had when he was here.”