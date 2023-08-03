NBA training camp is approaching as the 2023-24 offseason winds down. While the Nets haven't made a splash move this summer, the team has seen a fair amount of roster turnover as they continue their retool following Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's departures.

With that, we took some questions from Brooklyn fans in another installment of our Nets mailbag:

What does Lonnie Walker IV signing mean for Cam Thomas? Will Lonnie play SG or SF? -@HmitrakaAllen

I don't think Walker's signing is any indication of Brooklyn's plans for Thomas this year. The former comes in on a vet minimum after a turbulent season in which he averaged 11.7 points on 45/36/86 shooting splits for the Lakers. Given the Nets' lack of high-end scoring, they were not in a position to turn down a cheap offensive creator in free agency. At 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and great athleticism, Walker should be able to bounce between SG and SF, so long as his defensive effort remains consistent.

As a former first-round pick who turned in a historic scoring stretch last season, Thomas should get every opportunity to prove his worth over a minimum signing. Brooklyn's coaching staff has made it no secret that they would like to see him round out the less polished aspects of his game: playmaking, spot-up shooting and defense.

I asked Jacque Vaughn what the biggest challenge of trying to harness Cam Thomas’ elite scoring at the NBA level has been: “I wish the score was 134 Brooklyn Nets, 105 Philadelphia. I think that part helps. The goal is you win as a team. So 46 points is great but we end up… pic.twitter.com/hu9totHZOW — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 9, 2023

In a season where the Nets don't project to be in contention, I'd expect Thomas to get a fair chance to show if he can improve in those areas.

As is, I just can't see this guard rotation with Dinwiddie doing it all, once again, being effective. Am I missing something, or do you see the need for more guard help as well? -Ryan Neumann

Brooklyn certainly has a need for another well-rounded point guard to take the load off Dinwiddie. All reports indicate the Nets view Ben Simmons as that player. I'm not sure I see it that way. There are still questions surrounding Simmons' fit alongside Nic Claxton, and Brooklyn lost a ton of shooting with the departures of Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Yuta Watanabe and Patty Mills.

Simmons played his best basketball last season in a point-center role with Claxton off the floor, where he served as a primary ball-handler in transition but a screener and short-roll playmaker in the halfcourt. Placing him in the backcourt alongside a suspect three-point shooter in Dinwiddie with a non-shooting center in Claxton isn't a recipe for offensive success.

Ben Simmons' last game: 🔥 22 points

🔥 11-13 shooting He returns to Philly tonight as his @BrooklynNets face the 76ers at 7:30pm/et on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Sjbx4WOSv2 — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2022

The Nets brought in Dennis Smith Jr. at point guard, but he's an even bigger non-factor as a shooter. This could be the season Brooklyn finally gives Cam Thomas a larger on-ball role, although the coaching staff did not show a willingness to do so after Durant and Irving's departures last season.

Overall, the Nets have serious offensive concerns heading into 2023-24, and their lack of depth and high-level scoring in the backcourt is the main reason why.

What’s the ceiling of this Nets team as currently constructed? What's the floor? -@ChrisBakerNBA

I'd say Brooklyn's ceiling is a second-round appearance. I don't see the Nets finishing better than the sixth seed. If they could beat out teams like the Knicks, Hawks, Bulls and Raptors for that spot this year, their most likely first-round opponents would be the 76ers or Cavaliers, two teams with significant question marks heading into 2023-24.

While an upset would be a longshot, it's certainly not inconceivable if Brooklyn gels with a full training camp and regular season under its belt.

The floor should be the play-in. The Nets have the tools to be an elite defensive team with their bevy of wing defenders in Mikal Bridges, Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale. That group will be anchored by a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Nic Claxton. Add a pair of athletic backcourt additions in Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker alongside 6-foot-6 Spencer Dinwiddie, and Brooklyn could field a top-10 defensive unit.

While their offensive production will be a struggle, that defensive upside and durability should keep them competitive in the regular season.

When can Brooklyn extend Nic Claxton? –@seaver_15

The Nets are not eligible to re-sign Claxton during this season. Veteran players on contracts of four years or less become eligible to extend on the two-year anniversary of their signing. With Claxton signing a two-year deal last offseason, Brooklyn won't be able to re-sign him until next summer, when he is an unrestricted free agent.

This means the Nets will have to compete against cap space teams to retain Claxton's services. However, they will retain his bird rights, meaning they can exceed the cap to re-sign him at whatever number they choose.

How do you think the addition of the assistant coaches such as Kevin Ollie, Will Weaver, and Jay Hernandez help this Brooklyn team? -@NealAces9915

The additions of Ollie, Weaver and Hernandez indicate a team that is putting a premium on player development. This comes after four seasons leaning into veteran talent alongside Durant and Irving.

Weaver was an integral part of Brooklyn's coaching staff under Kenny Atkinson from 2018-20. During that time, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Joe Harris all blossomed as NBA rotation pieces. He also served as an assistant for the Rockets from 2020-22; another team focused on developing young talent.

Ollie has extensive experience in player development, serving as UConn's head coach from 2012-18 before working with some of the NBA's top prospects with Overtime Elite from 2021-23. Hernandez also held a developmental role under Jacque Vaughn in Orlando before taking a similar position in Charlotte for the last five seasons.

While the Nets have several established, veteran pieces, they still hope to see Mikal Bridges (26), Cam Johnson (27) and Nic Claxton (24) make another leap. Cam Thomas (21) and Day'Ron Sharpe (21) are trying to carve our roles in the NBA. Brooklyn is welcoming a pair of 19-year-old first-round picks in Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead. Throw in three young, upside signings in Dennis Smith Jr. (25), Lonnie Walker (24) and Darius Bazley (23), all of whom are former first-round picks, and the Nets have plenty of room for growth this season and beyond.

Expect all three coaching additions to play a key role in that process.