The Houston Astros are atop the American League West with the MLB trade deadline approaching. They lost Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker in the offseason, but did not miss a step. Part of the reason was Isaac Paredes, who joined Houston to replace Bregman in the Tucker trade. But a recent injury has the Astros bracing for life without Paredes for the rest of 2025. USA Today's Bob Nightengale has the latest.

“The Houston Astros are now bracing themselves to be without third baseman Isaac Paredes for at least 6 to 7 months with his torn hamstring. The hope is that he can be ready by opening day, 2026,” Nightengale reported.

Paredes has 19 homers and 50 RBIs on the season, with a .829 OPS in 94 games. The Astros have used him as their everyday third baseman, and it was working. But now, they will need to find someone to play third, either internally or at the trade deadline.

The Astros also picked up Cam Smith in the Tucker trade, who was drafted as a third baseman. He has played solely in right field this season, but could join the infield with Paredes out. But Houston is very thin in the outfield, with a rotating cast of under-performing left fielders hampering their offense.

The Astros could trade for an infielder before the MLB trade deadline to help replace Paredes and shortstop Jeremy Peña, who is also hurt. Pirates infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa would be a perfect fit, as he can play both shortstop and third. He doesn't bring dynamic offense to the table, but Houston can find that in Yordan Alvarez when he returns.

The Astros have already added one infielder to their team in Orioles utility man Ramon Urias. He can fill in at third base or shortstop while these injuries continue. But if they want to get both Zach Short and Mauricio Dubon out of the lineup, they need another trade.