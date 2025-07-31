After finishing the 2024 NFL season toward the bottom of most major offensive categories, the pressure is on the New England Patriots' offense to turn things around in 2025, starting with running back Rhamondre Stevenson. In an attempt to elevate his speed, the third-year running back shed weight ahead of training camp, and the results show.

Stevenson addressed his body transformation while adapting to the Patriots' new head coach, Mike Vrabel, and offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels; two familiar faces returning to New England for the upcoming season, per NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.

“I'm down like 10-11 pounds. It's just a better weight, though,” Stevenson said. “A lot of lean muscle on me now. I'm trying to unlock breakaway speed. I'm trying to get to that second level and not get caught or anything like that, and it's just a long season.”

With Vrabel leading the team, Stevenson says holding himself and his teammates accountable has been one of the most important things throughout training camp.

“He's done it before at a high level. So, it's easy to get behind him and believe everything he's saying,” Stevenson added. “And accountability. I think that's the biggest thing he's bringing into this building again, and it's great for all of us to put our best foot forward. If we don't, we're going to hear about it.”

Through accountability, Vrabel keeps the Patriots all on the same page.

“If he asks you a question, he wants you to say it with your chest, say it loud, and say it like you know it,” Stevenson said about Vrabel. “And if you don't know it, he's gonna ask you, why don't you know it? Just accountability. Just details and minute things. I think it makes a world of difference.”

From Inside Training Camp Live: #Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, a newly slimmed down version, joined me and @MikeGarafolo to weigh in on the state of the team. pic.twitter.com/3sFHzYwdoe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2025

Rhamondre Stevenson on Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels

CEO Robert Kraft called upon Mike Vrabel to coach his new team, and with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels back in the fold, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson feels the team's offense is in great hands. Stevenson recalled working with McDaniel as a rookie and why his experience gets the utmost respect amongst his teammates.

“My rookie year, Josh was here. So, I'm very comfortable with the offense. I think he knows my strengths,” Stevenson said. “I think he knows what I need to work on. I think he does a great job with not just me, but everybody. He knows the strengths. He knows what we do well. He's a mastermind in my head.”

Stevenson says teaming up with McDaniels and his new physique inspires him to build the kind of breakaway speed that will lead to finishing in the end zone more often next season.