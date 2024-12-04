The Brooklyn Nets host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all questionable on the team's injury report.

Johnson and Finney-Smith are dealing with left ankle sprains, while Simmons is tending to left knee soreness. Here's everything we know about their injuries and playing statuses vs. the Pacers.

Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson injury statuses vs. Pacers

All three players missed Monday's 128-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls, with the Nets on the back end of a back-to-back.

Johnson sprained his left ankle in the final minute of Sunday's loss to the Orlando Magic. The injury occurred after he sprained his right ankle against the Golden State Warriors earlier in the week. He said he was going “to do everything he could” to play in the Bulls matchup, and Brooklyn initially listed him as questionable before ruling him out.

While Johnson has said he will try to push through his injuries in the last week, the Nets would be wise to proceed cautiously as he deals with sprains to both ankles. They will have three days off following the Pacers matchup, which could offer the forward an extended stretch to heal before Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simmons exited Sunday's Magic matchup due to left knee soreness and did not return. However, he had already been ruled out for the Bulls matchup, as he has not been cleared for back-to-backs. The three-time All-Star has a history of left knee issues, missing extended stretches due to nagging injuries during the last two seasons.

Simmons said he will have to manage the injury, as the Nets have with his numerous back ailments early this season. While he's listed as questionable for the Pacers matchup, he expects to play, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

Finney-Smith has missed five of Brooklyn's last six matchups due to an ankle sprain he initially sustained in early November. The Nets listed him as questionable for Friday and Sunday's Magic matchups before ruling him out. However, they ruled him out on their initial injury report against Chicago.

An upgrade to questionable for the Pacers matchup inspires hope he could suit up. However, like Johnson, the Nets holding him out would give him four more days to properly heal before their next game.