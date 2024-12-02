The Brooklyn Nets' shorthanded offense was dealt another blow on Sunday. With Cam Thomas sidelined by a hamstring strain, Cam Johnson rolled his left ankle during the final minute of a 100-93 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Johnson remained in the game for the following defensive possession before limping off the court. The injury comes after he rolled his right ankle on Monday against the Golden State Warriors.

“I’m even now, so I’ll be alright,” Johnson joked postgame. “I just kind of tweaked it. I went to stop and it rolled over a little bit. I’ll be fine. I’m gonna do everything I can right now to get it ready for tomorrow [against the Bulls]… I’m gonna fight [to play].”

Johnson led the Nets with 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting during the loss. The 28-year-old has been one of the NBA's most efficient wings this season while stepping into an expanded role following Mikal Bridges' departure.

Cam Johnson battling sprains to both ankles as Nets injuries pile up

Johnson has averaged 17.7 points and 3.1 assists per game on 49/42/90 shooting splits, all career-highs. With Thomas out for at least three weeks, his three-point shooting and secondary shot creation have grown more critical.

The Nets struggled to generate offense with Thomas sidelined during a pair of losses to Orlando. Jordi Fernandez's squad averaged 96.0 points on 43.6 percent shooting with 20.5 assists and 18.5 turnovers.

While an extended absence for Johnson would add to Brooklyn's offensive concerns, the rebuilding squad has reason to take a cautious approach to the forward's ankle injuries.

After pivoting to a rebuild this summer, general manager Sean Marks is expected to field trade offers for the team's veterans before the deadline. Johnson will have the most value among the group with two years left on his contract amid his hot start.

The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter could risk further injury if he takes the floor before the pair of sprains properly heal. Johnson battled numerous injuries last season during an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign.

The Nets will travel to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday before returning home to face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. They'll then have three days off for Johnson to heal before a home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.