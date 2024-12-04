ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets will meet for the first time this season. The teams last met on April 3, 2024, with the Nets taking a 115-111 victory. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and eight assists. Cam Thomas was the leader with 27 points, and Noah Clowney added a double-double off the bench, but both are on the injury report for the Nets in this contest. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Nets prediction and pick.

Here are the Pacers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Nets Odds

Indiana Pacers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -135

Brooklyn Nets: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have been disappointing this season, led by Haliburton, who has started to turn things around over the past week. Haliburton entered the Pacers' matchup with the Raptors on Tuesday night, averaging just 11.9 points over his last 11 road games. However, he led the team with 30 points against Toronto. It didn't stop the Pacers from losing the game as 3.5-point favorites, which gives them three consecutive losses and just four wins over their past ten. The Pacers and Nets have a 9-13 record and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers will be desperate for a win in this matchup but must overcome their road woes. The Nets aren't the only team struggling over their last ten games. They have an identical 4-6 record to the Pacers and have lost three in a row.

The Pacers will have a favorable matchup for their offense, which could open Haliburton for another massive game. Indiana ranks 12th with 114.5 points per game, while Brooklyn is 21st in team defense with 114.7 points allowed. The Nets' offense also ranks higher than the Pacers' defense, but they are less explosive without Cam Thomas and haven't scored more than 102 points in any of their last three games.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

It has been a night and day difference between Indiana's home and road records this season. The Pacers have been phenomenal at home, with a 7-3 record, but they are just 2-10 on the road. Over the last ten games, the Pacers are 0-5 on the road and 4-1 at home. They've lost by double-digits in every road game over that span, including two losses to the Raptors, one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. The Nets have a losing record at home this season, but the Pacers' road issues seem limitless.

The Pacers covered the spread in six of their past ten matchups against the Nets, but Brooklyn has won six of those games outright. The Pacers were the underdogs in most of those covers, but with the Nets being the underdog in this game, their outright success against Indiana is something to monitor. The Nets also won their last matchup with the Pacers as seven-point underdogs in Brooklyn.

Final Pacers-Nets Prediction & Pick

Something must give in this matchup between two teams on three-game losing streaks. The Pacers' loss to an injury-depleted Nets team seems unlikely, but their struggles to win and even keep games close on the road are concerning. However, the Nets have a minuscule home-court advantage at the Barclays Center and could be ripe for the Pacers to pull off the victory in this game.

Final Pacers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Pacers -2.5 (-110)