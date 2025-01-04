The Brooklyn Nets will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at Barclays Center. Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney are questionable on Brooklyn's injury report, while Cam Johnson is doubtful. Thomas is tending to a left hamstring strain, Johnson is dealing with a right ankle sprain and Clowney has a left hip contusion.

Here's everything we know about all three Nets players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the 76ers.

Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas injury status for Nets-76ers

Johnson sprained his right ankle while going for a rebound during the final second of Thursday's 113-110 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He had X-rays that came back negative but left the arena on crutches. A doubtful tag indicates that he avoided a long-term injury, but it would be shocking to see him suit up vs. Philadelphia.

Johnson posted a team-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 from three during the Bucks win before suffering the injury. He's been the Nets' most consistent player this season, averaging 19.5 points per game on 50/44/90 shooting splits, all career-highs.

Thomas recently returned from a month-long absence due to a left hamstring strain. He played 25 minutes during Sunday's loss at Orlando before sitting out Wednesday's loss at Toronto due to left hamstring injury management. He returned at Milwaukee, posting 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

The fourth-year guard was asked how he felt during an on-court interview following the win.

“I feel ok,” he said after a slight pause. “I'm just trying to get back in the swing of things, but I mean, it's all right. I'm gonna keep fighting through it and just keep playing the best that I can.”

The Nets changed Thomas' status from left hamstring injury management during his last absence to a left hamstring strain entering the 76ers matchup. It's unclear whether he reaggravated the injury during the Bucks matchup. The team will provide another update closer to Saturday's 6 PM tipoff.

Clowney missed the Bucks matchup after suffering a hard fall during Wednesday's loss at Toronto. The Nets listed him as questionable before ruling him out. Another questionable tag indicates he has a chance to suit up vs. the 76ers. The second-year forward has averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent from three on 6.6 attempts per game over his last 10 appearances.