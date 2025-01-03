The Brooklyn Nets won a war of attrition against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday but lost one of their top players. Cam Johnson sprained his right ankle in the final second of a 113-110 win at Fiserv Forum. He had X-rays that came back negative but left the building on crutches, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

The injury occurred when Johnson stepped on teammate Ziaire Williams' foot while grabbing a potentially game-sealing rebound. He stepped out of bounds on the play, and the Bucks got the ball back down three with 0.6 seconds remaining. Johnson hobbled off the floor and was unable to return for the game's final play, as Damian Lillard missed a prayer three following a 20-point Bucks comeback.

This is the second time Johnson has sprained his right ankle this season. He initially injured it during a Nov. 25 road win over the Golden State Warriors. The veteran wing missed three games due to a sprain in the same ankle last season.

“Yeah, man, I feel real sh**ty about that,” Williams said of the play. “No idea. All I know is it was super loud, trying to get the ball, and Cam was behind me. Yeah, I don’t know, I have to look back. But yeah, man, I kind of ruined the night. I hope it’s nothing serious. I feel really bad right now, I can’t lie to you, man. Yeah, it sucks when you get hurt in a fashion like that.”

Johnson has been the Nets' most consistent player this season and one of the NBA's most consistent wings. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has averaging 19.5 points per game on 50/44/90 shooting splits. He leads the NBA in effective field goal percentage (62.4) among 71 players attempting at least 12 field goals and five three-pointers per game.

The Nets wing posted a team-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 from three on Thursday. Johnson is expected to be among the NBA's most prominent trade targets before the Feb. 6 deadline.