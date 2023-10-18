Australian basketball fans have long awaited the return of Ben Simmons to the country's national team. After a lingering back injury sidelined Simmons for the second half of the 2022-23 season, the former number-one pick chose not to play for the Boomers in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer.

After an extended rehab process, Simmons' health is on the mend, and it may not be long before Boomer fans see the three-time All-Star back in the nation's colors.

“It’s [about the] Olympics for me. That’s what I think about,” Simmons told Esquire Australia when asked about his decision to skip the World Cup. “Let’s get through the season healthy and play in the Olympics. That’s just going to be insane for me. I’m going for a medal, but just having that experience and to be able to represent my country, there’s probably nothing better than that.”

Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets decided that the 6-foot-10 forward would sit out the World Cup to focus on his rehab process. This came after Australia head coach Ben Goorjian said there was “a really good chance” Simmons would suit up for his native country.

The 27-year-old said he kept up with the team throughout the competition and noticed the criticism he received from Australia's fans.

“I didn’t watch full games, but I would keep up,” he said. “I watched stats, scores and just what’s going on in that world, which was interesting because I live it, I get the media side. People are like, ‘Well you’re not Australian if you don’t want to play’, and all this stuff that comes with it. And I just laugh. I’m like, Alright.”

“I want my team to succeed all the time. So it’s just interesting seeing that go on and then when we get knocked out, people are like, ‘Okay, we do need him.'”

Simmons has flashed his improved health during three preseason games with Brooklyn, averaging 8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game over 21.8 minutes per contest. The Aussie's physicality and assertiveness offensively are a significant improvement from his lackluster performance while battling injury last season.

Ben Simmons looking the goods! The Aussie guard had 8 Pts, 9 Assts, 6 Rbs, 3 Stls, and 1 Blk in his latest preseason outing. Could we see the best of Ben Simmons this season? Watch all your NBA action on ESPN! 🏀 📺 pic.twitter.com/Ck61ATPLps — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) October 17, 2023

If Ben Simmons suits up for Australia in Paris next summer, he'll join a roster headlined by Josh Giddey, Patty Mills, Dante Exum, Xavier Cooks and Josh Green.