The New York Yankees suffered one of their most crushing losses of the 2025 season on Friday night, falling 13-12 to the Miami Marlins via a chaotic walk-off at loanDepot park. After building leads of 6-0, 9-4, and 12-10, New York watched each one slip away in stunning fashion.

Particularly concerning was the performance of the Yankees’ newly acquired bullpen trio. Jake Bird, David Bednar, and Camilo Doval — all added at the trade deadline to stabilize the late innings — combined to allow 9 earned runs across just 2.1 innings, contributing heavily to the unraveling.

Aaron Boone, left to explain yet another late-inning collapse, responded with a surprisingly candid postgame comment.

MLB’s Bryan Hoch took to X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the game to share how Boone addressed the emotional aftermath of the game.

“Melatonin helps.”

The manager’s dry humor offered a glimpse into how a veteran skipper tries to maintain perspective after a game that featured multiple bullpen failures and late-inning defensive lapses.

This loss dropped New York to 60-50 and into second place in the AL East standings, 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays. With the Boston Red Sox just a half-game back in third, the division race is tightening. The team’s 5-5 record over the last 10 games highlights the inconsistency that continues to plague the club, particularly in high-leverage situations.

The collapse against the Marlins also underscored some ongoing issues with late-game execution. After a promising start where New York jumped to a 6-0 lead by the fifth inning, the bullpen was unable to maintain control. A six-run seventh inning from Miami erased the Yankees advantage, and the Marlins walk-off in the ninth capped a night of squandered chances.

Still, Boone’s response wasn't just about sleep aids. It reflected a broader mindset shift — one rooted in turning the page quickly during a 162-game grind. With 52 games remaining, the Yankees have no time to dwell on individual meltdowns. Boone’s approach is to redirect focus toward the next game, something critical with the division still in reach.

New York returns to the field for Game 2 of the series in Miami, hoping to bounce back behind stronger pitching and cleaner defense. Whether or not Boone’s melatonin metaphor becomes an ongoing clubhouse joke, the reality is that if the bullpen doesn’t tighten up, their grip on the AL East race could disappear quickly.