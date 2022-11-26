Published November 26, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving has returned. It took him a couple of games, but it now looks like the Brooklyn Nets superstar is back to his old dominant self. His 29-point explosion in a much-needed win over a shorthanded Toronto Raptors side was a clear testament to this fact.

Irving had been shaping up back to form since returning from a team-mandated eight-game suspension, and he looked like the Kyrie of old on Wednesday against Toronto. Apart from dropping 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting, the seven-time All-Star also knocked down five triples in just 28 minutes of action. At this point, it’s probably safe to say that he’s officially back.

Nets teammate Ben Simmons could not agree more. The former Philadelphia 76ers star had nothing but praise for Kyrie amid his recent resurgence:

“[He’s] just being Kyrie,” Simmons said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “That’s what we want him to do: be himself and have that confidence to come out and take those shots and be who he is. He’s an incredible player, incredible teammate, so I’m glad he had a night like tonight.”

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn echoed Simmons’ thoughts on Kyrie. The Brooklyn shot-caller noted that it was not very hard for Irving to get going, and that when he does, it usually results in good things for his team:

“Doesn’t take time much. He’s gifted, talented, he can score on any court,” Vaughn said. “Got a couple to go his way, and once that happens, off you go.”

Kyrie Irving and Co. are back in action on Friday as they close out their three-game road spell against the Indiana Pacers.