Published November 24, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

One night after Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were embarrassed by a Philadelphia 76ers team missing Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, they flipped the script on the Toronto Raptors for a 112-98 win.

Irving didn’t mince words in speaking of the bounce-back win the Nets pulled off in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, via New York Post’s Brian Lewis:

“We’re in the business for winning,” said Kyrie Irving, who poured in a game-high 29 points. “So we’ll take this one, especially after [Tuesday] night’s loss and the whole internet going up in an uproar in terms of how embarrassed we should be — which is true — and we just wanted to make sure we paid attention to detail. We came out and responded.”

Beyond Irving’s 29, the Nets didn’t have anyone else scoring more than 15 points. Kevin Durant was limited to just 12 on the night, his lowest-scoring total for the year by far.

With a balanced scoring effort, the Nets instead upped their defensive game with 21 blocks and steals combined for the night while not a single Raptors player was able to eclipse the 20-point mark.

If anything, that’s the ideal result for a Nets squad that hardly has any question marks about how they’ll be able to put up points on the board. With weapons like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant alongside a handful of shooters, the offense isn’t the issue.

Getting stops on the other end on a consistent basis could ultimately determine what the true ceiling is for the Nets.