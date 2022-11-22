Published November 22, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving is finally back. It took a bit longer than expected but it seems that the embattled superstar was able to meet all of the Brooklyn Nets’ demands for his reinstatement, and he has now been able to rejoin his team after an eight-game suspension.

More than a few folks from in and around the NBA called out the Nets for their supposedly harsh requirements for Kyrie’s return. According to initial reports, the NBA Players’ Association were considering taking action against the team for their decision to suspend Irving for such an extended period. As it turns out, however, the NBPA will no longer be filing the said grievance claim.

This report comes via Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

He said that he may still seek legal options to rectify the eight games of pay he lost, though there is no timetable in place for that process. NBPA leaders, like union vice president Jaylen Brown, may have taken issue with his suspension and the terms for his comeback, but the NBPA will not file a grievance with the league against the Nets, [Kyrie’s stepmother and agent Tamika Tremaglio] told The Athletic.

As the above report states, Kyrie Irving himself is considering taking legal action with regard to the suspension, which quite frankly, is a bit odd considering how it all seems that he was able to settle all of his issues with the Nets before he was reinstated. Why does it all of a sudden feel like this issue isn’t completely over?

Either way, it now sounds like the NBPA will no longer be taking action against the Nets. They seemed to have accepted Irving’s fate, and they no longer wish to contest the circumstances of his suspension. All’s well that ends well, I guess?