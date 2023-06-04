Ben Simmons is back in the gym working toward his return to the hardwood. After missing the second half of the season due to knee and back injuries, the Nets big man posted several pictures of himself working in recent weeks.

Simmons recently posted pictures of himself training at the Nets' HSS Training Center and the University of Miami. The man in the second photo alongside the three-time All-Star is Craig Turner, a former strength coach during Simmons' time with the Philadelphia 76ers and the current head of basketball performance at the University of Pennsylvania.

After missing the 2021-22 season, Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy on a bulging disk last offseason. He then struggled to return to form in the first half of 2022-23 with Brooklyn, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 42 appearances. The 26-year-old missed three extended periods during that span while dealing with knee and calf ailments. He was then sidelined during the All-Star break and eventually shut down due to a nerve impingement in his back.

Simmons' new agent, Bernie Lee, told the New York Post two weeks ago that the Aussie had been cleared to move to the next stage of his rehab and is “progressing really well.”

There has been speculation that the former No. 1 pick is ramping up to join the Australian national team for the FIBA World Cup in late August. Boomers head coach Ben Goorjian was not shy about his expectations, saying “there is a really strong chance that he plays,” though he was not on the preliminary 18-man roster announced in May.

Simmons is under contract with the Nets for $78 million over the next two seasons. Despite being the team's highest-paid player, the former All-NBA selection has been an afterthought in discussions surrounding the team's future. After undergoing the microdiscectomy last summer, Simmons lacked the athleticism this season that made him a dominant force early in his career. Several studies on NBA players who underwent the back procedure found they typically return to their normal level of play in the second post-operative season.

Ben Simmons could provide a significant boost for Brooklyn in 2023-24 should he regain his physical capabilities after an entire offseason of strength training.