Ben Simmons has been out of action for the Brooklyn Nets for the past two games with a lingering knee injury. Apparently, the former Rookie of the Year has failed to recover in time as the Nets travel to the TD Garden to face off against the mighty Boston Celtics.

Ben Simmons injury status vs. Celtics

The Nets have officially ruled out Ben Simmons for Wednesday’s clash due to soreness in his left ankle, per ESPN insider Tim Bontemps. This is the same injury that has kept him out of Brooklyn’s last two games, and it has now been confirmed that he will be sitting out at least one more contest as he continues to rehab the injury.

Simmons, who has quite an extensive injury history, will now miss his 13th game of the season for the Nets. It is worth noting, however, that Brooklyn has won both games since Ben sustained his most recent knock, which includes victories against the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics are obviously a different beast, and it goes without saying that the Nets are going to have a more difficult time trying to contain Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown without Simmons in the mix.

TJ Warren has also been ruled out for Wednesday’s game, as he and Simmons join Kevin Durant on the sidelines. Yuta Watanabe is probable to play with back tightness.

The Celtics, on the other hand, will be without Marcus Smart, while Robert Williams has been tagged as questionable with a left ankle sprain.