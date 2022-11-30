Published November 30, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Ben Simmons was forced to exit the Brooklyn Nets’ 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday due to a left knee injury. The former Rookie of the Year was unable to return to the game, and it now looks like he could be in for another spell on the sidelines with this latest knock.

According to reports, the Nets have officially listed Simmons as out for Wednesday’s contest against the Washington Wizards:

Brooklyn Nets have announced that Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) will be out on Wednesday's game vs. the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/wOsHQxbhrG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 29, 2022

It’s interesting to note that the Nets have ruled Simmons out a full 24 hours before the game. This comes at a brutal time for Simmons, who seemed like he was finally coming into form for Brooklyn. Entering Monday’s game, the 6-foot-10 point guard was averaging 13.6 points on 79.2 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks in his last seven games.

The good news here is that the injury doesn’t sound like it’s anything serious. You would expect Ben Simmons to be back in the lineup sooner rather than later, but with this guy, you just really never know.

Kevin Durant will have to carry much of the load with Simmons out, as he has been doing for pretty much the entire season for the Nets. Kyrie Irving has returned as well, and he too has been looking like the Kyrie of old — at least somewhat — which should soften this latest Ben Simmons blow for both the team and the fans.

Simmons’ next chance to play will be on Friday in a marquee matchup against fellow Eastern Conference contenders Toronto Raptors.