Published November 29, 2022

By Erik Slater · 1 min read

Ben Simmons exited during the second quarter of the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Orlando Magic on Monday and was quickly ruled out with left knee soreness. Simmons missed four games with soreness and swelling in the same knee earlier this season.

The three-time All-Star had resembled his old self in recent weeks, averaging 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 42-of-53 (79.2 percent) shooting over his last eight appearances. Simmons struggled early Monday, missing his first three shots before leaving for the locker room.

Ben Simmons is OUT for the remainder of Nets-Magic with left knee soreness, per @erikslater_. pic.twitter.com/upgiTKNld5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 29, 2022

Ben Simmons spoke about the lengths he was taking to remain on the floor in an interview with Shams Charania prior to his eight-game breakout.

“I’ve been dealing with the knee since the start of the season,” he said. “It’s been swollen. I had PRP (injections). I had blood drained a couple times. So it’s not a made up thing, you know? It’s a real thing.”

Simmons’ active defense, rebounding, and facilitation while pushing the pace have provided a huge lift for the Nets over the recent stretch. The Aussie’s absence comes at a difficult time for a Brooklyn team already short on perimeter and defenders and rebounders with Yuta Watanabe out with a strained hamstring.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn will provide an update on Simmons’ status postgame.