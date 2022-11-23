Published November 23, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia Tuesday night to play his old team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Nobody expected Simmons to play like Michael Jordan dropping 55 points on the New York Knicks shortly after making his comeback from his first retirement, but Simmons still managed to evoke some imagery of His Airness, albeit in a much more hilarious manner, depending on how you see it.

When Ben Simmons drained both of his free throws early in the contest, he seemingly dished out a shrug a la Michael Jordan in the 1992 NBA Finals after the GOAT knocked down six 3-pointers in a half against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ben Simmons hitting the “Jordan Shrug” after making 2 Fts it’s absolutely hilarious pic.twitter.com/8r2Sj4ayh7 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 23, 2022

That Ben Simmons shrug has sent Twitter nuts.

Did Ben Simmons do the MJ Shrug for making two free throws??? — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) November 23, 2022

ben simmons doing the mj shrug to philly after making 2 free throws is nasty 😭 — 𝘒𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘴𝘛𝘢𝘱𝘦 𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘺 💙🧡 (6-7) (@GrimeyOutHeree) November 23, 2022

did ben simmons do the mj shrug after making two free throws? i want to live in a world where the answer is yes — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) November 23, 2022

BEN SIMMONS GOING 2-2 FROM THE FREE THROW LINE THEN HITTING THE JORDAN SHRUG IN PHILLY JUST SET THE 6ers BACK 45 YEARS pic.twitter.com/WuLKSPjDCr — Fratletes Podcast (@FratletesPod) November 23, 2022

Ben Simmons really did a mini Jordan shrug after hitting two free throws…AFTER HITTING TWO FREE THROWS — Insanul Ahmed (@Incilin) November 23, 2022

Ben Simmons doing a jordan shrug after hitting free throws gotta be the corniest shit I’ve ever witnessed — focused Way (@330way) November 23, 2022

I know I just ain't see y'all boy Ben Simmons hit a Jordan shrug after some free throws……….. — "Inner City Youth" (@CanIBeRell) November 23, 2022

Most eyes are on this game because of the highly intriguing narrative of Ben Simmons returning to his old NBA residence. That plus the anticipated reception of Sixers fans to him playing in Philly for the first time in what feels like forever. Prior to the game, it looked as though Sixers fans weren’t going to be too harsh on Simmons, as he signed autographs and posed for selfies with them. But when he came out of the dugout for pregame warmups, Simmons was met with a cascade of boos in the arena. Nevertheless, it’s a gesture most NBA fans expected to see from Sixers supporters in Simmons’ return to his old stomping grounds.

Simmons scored nine points with five assists and two steals plus a block in 15 minutes before the end of the second quarter versus the Sixers.