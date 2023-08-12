There was a time when Ben Simmons was regarded as one of the better players in the NBA. The tall point guard featured elite passing and defensive ability and was also able to finish at the rim. Despite never featuring much of a jump-shot in the NBA, Simmons was a good player. Ever since passing up on a lay-up during a playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers, however, Simmons hasn't been the same player.

Simmons now plays for the Brooklyn Nets and has dealt with a mixture of injuries and underperformance. His NBA 2K24 rating highlights his unfortunate downfall, as the Nets veteran is rated a 76 overall, via Alex Kennedy on Twitter.

Nets: Ben Simmons' low NBA 2K24 rating

Ben Simmons was consistently rated fairly high in the NBA 2K games not that long ago. Again, despite not offering long-range shooting ability, Simmons did most other things well on the court. His all-around struggles in recent years have led to backlash from fans.

After making his third consecutive All-Star team during the 2020-21 season in Philadelphia, Simmons didn't play a single minute in 2021-22. He played his first game for the Nets during the 2022-23 campaign, but was limited to just 42 games overall. Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

Ben Simmons still offers production given his passing, defensive, and rebounding ability. But his scoring fell off in a major way last season, as for his career he's averaged just under 15 points per game. Still, the Nets are hopeful he can find more consistency in 2023-24.