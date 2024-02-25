Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons is questionable for Monday's road matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Simmons exited during the third quarter of Saturday's 101-86 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left leg soreness.
Following the loss, interim head coach Kevin Ollie said the three-time All-Star had a knee injury that would require imaging, only for the team to clarify that it was a leg injury that would not require an MRI. Simmons battled multiple left leg issues early last season. He missed two extended periods due to a left knee ailment, having blood drained and receiving PRP injections both times. He missed another extended stretch due to a left calf strain.
After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season and missing the second half of last year due to a nerve impingement in his surgically repaired back, Simmons' struggles staying on the floor have continued this season with Brooklyn. The former no. 1 pick suffered an impingement in a different area of his back seven games in, which would sideline him for three months.
Ben Simmons suffered a left knee injury in his first game back that would cause him to miss one game due to swelling. Over eight appearances since returning, he's averaged 6.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 19.3 minutes per game.
Simmons has struggled to produce during his first two games under Ollie coming out of the All-Star break. After posting two points and four assists on 1-of-2 shooting Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, he tallied four points and one assist on 2-of-6 shooting in 15 minutes before exiting versus Minnesota.