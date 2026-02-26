The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is falling in popularity, as the most famous players are refusing to compete. Not only are the most recognizable names begging off, even the best dunkers don't see the point of putting themselves out there for the distinction of being the league's dunk king. The prestige that the competition once had simply isn't there anymore. But Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia may be on his way to doing something to try and change the players' minds.

In an appearance on the the Pat McAfee Show, the Suns owner pledged $2 million to try and reinvigorate the Slam Dunk Contest.

“I have a say in how do we get great players in it. How do we make it a great event. How do make the fan experience phenomenal. We’re going to make it an amazing event,” Ishbia said. “Let’s do it. We can do it. Tell me what we’re doing?”

“You’re going to put a million dollars up for the winner. And then a million dollar donation to a charity of their choice,” McAfee said.

“Done. Let’s get the best guys in there. Let’s make it awesome,” Ishbia responded.

The 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is being regarded by many as one of the worst of all-time. Jaxson Hayes did a warmup dunk in the actual competition. Jase Richardson risked his life. Carter Bryant tried, but he just couldn't edge out Keshad Johnson and his quirky dances.

Having a monetary incentive has certainly worked wonders in the past, although it's not quite clear if this would get the best players to compete in the contest yet again since they already have millions upon millions in their bank account and wouldn't be too incentivized anyway to try.