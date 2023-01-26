As expected, things got a little bit chippy on Wednesday night as the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Brooklyn Nets in the Well Fargo Center. It’s also no surprise that former Sixers star Ben Simmons was in the middle of a heated moment during the game. The home fans did not appreciate Simmons’ antics and they made sure to let him know about it.

Simmons got into it with former Sixers teammate Georges Niang with the Nets star ended up getting whistled for a technical foul for shoving Niang. It was at this point that the crowd started busting out their infamous “F–k Ben Simmons” chants, which garnered a savage reaction from the former Rookie of the Year:

LOUD 'F*ck Ben Simmons' chants from Sixers fans in Philly 😳pic.twitter.com/b9B1lbPZbz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

Ben Simmons gets hit with a tech here after Georges Niang crowded him 🤔pic.twitter.com/MnUAAmzqBs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

For a second there, it looked like Simmons was provoking the fans by putting his hands up and signaling for them to get louder. It’s possible that he was just making a signal to one of his teammates as well, but I’m not so sure Philly fans are going to see it that way.

There’s no love lost between Simmons and the Sixers fans after his high-profile exit from the team last year. On Wednesday, the home crowd welcomed him back with a shower of boos during the player introductions. Clearly, the Philly fans had a lot more in store for Ben Simmons as the game went on.

It was the Sixers who got the last laugh in this one as Joel Embiid and Co. emerged with a 137-133 win over a Kevin Durant-less Nets side. You can be sure that the highlight for a lot of Philly fans is how they dealt Simmons with an L in his return to the city.