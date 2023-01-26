Philadelphia 76ers fans will never get tired of booing Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons whenever he plays at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers faithful made sure to remind him of that on Wednesday as the two teams meet again.

As the Nets’ starting lineup was introduced, Sixers fans let Simmons hear it when his name was announced. Of course it didn’t surprise anyone considering the history between the two sides.

76ers fans let Ben Simmons hear it during the Nets starting lineup introductions 😬🗣️pic.twitter.com/U9mOv05qF4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

The Sixers and Nets have already met once earlier in the season, and Ben Simmons was also loudly booed at the time, so what happened on Wednesday night is not new to him. He knows very well he’ll hear those jeers whenever he plays in Philly for the rest of his career.

It is interesting to note, however, that it’s the first time that Simmons will be facing up against Joel Embiid since his trade to the Nets in 2022. Everyone is well aware of the beef that the two had (or still have), with Embiid basically blaming Simmons for their Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The two haven’t spoken much about each other since parting ways, with previous reports noting that they never had that much of an off-court relationship to begin with.

Philadelphia won their previous meeting with Brooklyn early in the season, and sure enough, Sixers fans are hoping for the same this time around. After all, they wouldn’t want Simmons to get the last laugh.