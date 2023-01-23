Ben Simmons is no stranger to controversy, and many of his issues have been of the “will he or won’t he play” variety after he missed all of the 2021-22 season with a back injury and holdout. Now he’s involved in a headline-making off-the-court dispute involving his former fiance Maya Jama.

The pair called off their engagement in August and that was a surprising move to multiple observers. The Nets guard has reportedly sent Jama a legal letter demanding that she return the engagement ring. The ring is worth $1 million.

The reason behind their split is that they both wanted to concentrate on their careers. Jama is a TV host, and recently was named to lead the “Love Island” program.

Jama indicated she never intended to keep the jewel, and she was surprised to receive the demand letter.

“This was the first time that she has been asked by Ben to return it and, for the avoidance of any doubt, she has never refused to return it,” per Amelia Wynne’s report for the Daily Mail.

Simmons, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA Draft, was traded to the Nets last year. He did not play at all last year, citing a back injury. However, he has played 34 games this year.

The 6-10 Simmons is averaging 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the Nets. Those numbers are well below his career numbers, which include a 15.0 points per game along with 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Ben Simmons continues to have major issues from the free throw line. He is connecting on 43.1 percent of his attempts.