It’s been a while since basketball fans have seen Ben Simmons in an actual NBA game. Some of them could even be forgiven for forgetting the fact that Simmons is now with the Brooklyn Nets, a team he’s been with for several months now but has yet to see action for. Simmons went under the knife back in May to repair a back issue, but there is optimism that he will be ready to take part in the Nets’ training camp in September. Moreover, Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that the former LSU Tigers star has already gotten clearance to participate in “three-on-three basketball activities.”

“Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities following back surgery in May, and he is on track to be cleared for full five-on-five activities in the coming weeks, league sources say. The Nets and Simmons expect him to be ready for training camp in late September.”

With the Brooklyn Nets still dealing with the complicated situation they are in with superstar Kevin Durant, it’s easy to forget that Ben Simmons’ recovery is another key narrative this offseason for the Nets.

Brooklyn acquired Ben Simmons back in February via a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and some draft assets. In exchange, the Sixers got James Harden and Paul Millsap.

The jury is still out about which team actually won that trade, but Ben Simmons would definitely have a big role for the Nets the moment he returns to action. There will be some heavy rust to knock off after such a long layoff for Ben Simmons, though, he should eventually be fine.