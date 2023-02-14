Ben Simmons started every single one of his games during four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. That three-time All-Star has stepped into a different role at points this season, and the trend is continuing following the Brooklyn Nets’ trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Simmons has come off the bench seven times on the year, including Brooklyn’s last two games. The recent move to the bench has coincided with reduced playing time, with Simmons logging 36 total minutes during the pair of appearances. Brooklyn acquired Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith at the deadline, all of whom moved into the starting lineup Saturday. And Simmons is unsure where he stands amid the recent roster shakeup.

“Everything’s been changing all year, so it’s hard to really understand what’s going on, but hopefully we find some rhythm and consistency,” he said at shootaround Monday via Kristian Winfield. “It’s different. It’s a different experience (coming off the bench). So whatever the team needs from us to win, I’m willing to do that.”

Simmons has also seen a dramatic reduction in his crunch time minutes. The Aussie is averaging 3.5 minutes in the fourth quarter over his last three games, including a DNP in Brooklyn’s win over Chicago Thursday.

“It’s a little frustrating trying to find some rhythm and consistency, but that’s what it is at this point right now,” Simmons said of his reduced fourth-quarter minutes. “Guys have been in and out due to injuries, trades, so there’s been a lot of different things that play factors into it.”

Simmons’ move to the bench comes after the point-forward missed four games with left knee soreness. The extended absence followed one of the first-year Net’s worst stretches of the season as Simmons averaged 5.7 points on just 5.2 shots per game in January. Before Brooklyn’s matchup with the New York Knicks Monday, head coach Jacque Vaughn said he spoke with the former number one pick about the recent role reduction.

“The conversations with Ben, with the group, have been based around doing what’s best for this team,” Vaughn said. “Everyone is collectively running this race. There’s gonna be different legs in the race, some people are going to hand off the baton to others… So it’s really been a message to the group of, can we do this together?”

“We’re gonna have to squash our personal agendas and our personal approach of minutes and time in the game in order for this group to do it collectively together. So that’s the entire group across the board.”

When asked if the message was received positively by Simmons, Vaughn offered a shorter response.

“As I said before, I’ll be honest with the message,” he replied. “You might not like the message, anyone that I give the message to, but 10-15 years from now you’ll know that I was honest and upfront with you.”

Ben Simmons has struggled this season while returning from a year-long layoff and offseason back surgery. The 26-year-old has missed two extended stretches with a left knee ailment and another for a calf strain in the same leg. Simmons said earlier in the season that he received PRP injections in the knee, along with having blood drained several times. However, he spoke optimistically about his knee’s progression after returning this time around.

“It’s getting there,” the Nets star said Monday. “I’m able to play. For me, that’s a lot. So I’m good.”

The Nets dropped a last-second heartbreaker 101-98 against Philadelphia last Saturday in their first game with Bridges and Johnson in the lineup. Early this season, Simmons’ perimeter defense was among the top assets he brought to Brooklyn’s roster. However, the team suddenly has a deep roster of defensive stoppers with the acquisitions of Bridges, Johnson and Finney-Smith.

Simmons is due over $78 million over the next two seasons. The questions surrounding his pedestrian numbers will only grow if the his role reduction continues as the postseason approaches. It is unclear whether the former all-NBA selection will ever return to his old form, but Brooklyn will be hard-pressed to find something from the once-upon-a-time star after trading away three superstars over the last year.