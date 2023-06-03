The Brooklyn Nets had quite a rocky 2022-23 season, with one of the biggest developments being that Jacque Vaughn replaced Steve Nash as the team's head coach just seven games into the campaign. Heading into the upcoming season, it's safe to say that Brooklyn is going to be looking to develop some more consistency on their roster and coaching staff in an effort to build off of their solid finish to the season.

Vaughn will be sticking around as the team's head coach moving forward, but the folks around him will be changing up a bit in an effort to make his life easier. With that in mind, the Nets have opted to bring in Kevin Ollie to help out on Vaughn's staff as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

Ollie was a finalist for the Detroit Pistons head coaching job and won the 2014 NCAA championship as UConn’s coach. He recently left Overtime Elite after two years of running that NBA-feeder program. https://t.co/bIVg6SJJRz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2023

Ollie has quite a bit of experience that he will be bringing to Vaughn's staff, as he recently spent time working with Overtime Elite, and was the head coach of UConn from 2012-2018. Ollie was a finalist for the Detroit Pistons head coaching job as noted above, and while he didn't end up landing that job, he appears to have found himself a nice little gig with the Nets.

Ollie's experience as a head coach will make him a valuable resource for Vaughn, and if Brooklyn puts together a strong season, his head coaching candidacy could receive a major boost. For now, though, he will bide his time as an assistant coach who could have a major impact on a young Brooklyn team next season.