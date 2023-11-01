The Brooklyn Nets filled their final open roster spot Tuesday, signing guard Keon Johnson to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Johnson joins Armoni Brooks and 2023 second-round pick Jalen Wilson as Brooklyn's two-way players.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was the 21st pick in the 2021 draft out of Tennessee. He appeared in 15 games for the Clippers in 2021 before being traded to the Trail Blazers as part of a package for Norman Powell and Robert Covington. Johnson played 40 games for Portland last season, averaging 4.7 points and 1.5 assists on 38/35/66 shooting splits in 10.4 minutes per game.

He was then traded to the Suns as part of the three-team deal that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee, DeAndre Ayton to Portland and Jusuf Nurkic to Phoenix and was later waived.

The signing continues a trend towards youth and athleticism for the Nets, who transformed their roster this offseason by moving on from aging shooters Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Patty Mills in favor of Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford and Harry Giles. Johnson holds the NBA combine record for max vertical leap at 48.0 inches.

NBA DRAFT COMBINE RECORD 🤯 Keon Johnson sets new record with a 48.0 inch vertical leap (via @nbadraft)pic.twitter.com/eBYL5u6DFi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021

Ideally, Johnson is a high-level, point-of-attack defender who can guard across multiple positions using his size and elite athleticism. Offensively, he's an adequate ball-handler and cutter who can attack the rim using his quickness and leaping ability. However, he's never excelled as an outside shooter, converting at a 34.3 percent clip on 2.4 attempts per game for his NBA career.

Johnson should have plenty of time to work on his game in Long Island this season, given Brooklyn's depth in the backcourt and on the wing.