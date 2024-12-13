The Brooklyn Nets lost their most recent two-way signing to a season-ending injury. Cui Yongxi will mist the rest of 2024-25 due to a torn ACL. He suffered the injury while playing for the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G League affiliate, during Wednesday's 120-100 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Cui signed a two-way contract with the Nets in September, joining Tyrese Martin and Jaylen Martin. The 6-foot-6 forward is the first Chinese player to join the team since Joe Tsai took over as owner. He and Kyle Anderson are the only active Chinese players in the NBA.

Cui Yongxi suffers season-ending knee injury while playing for Long Island Nets

Cui played four games with the Nets this season, all in the final minutes of already-decided games. He also played six games in the G-League, averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 14.0 minutes per game. The 20-year-old flashed his floor-spacing potential, one of his top strengths, shooting 42.9 percent on 2.3 attempts per game.

Cui played his last two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 45/36/81 shooting splits over 99 appearances. Before that, he attended the NBA's Global Academy in Australia. He also turned heads at the G-League Elite Camp, knocking down 23-of-25 three-pointers during an outside shooting drill.

Cui worked out with the Nets before the 2024 draft. After going undrafted, he landed on the Portland Trail Blazers summer league roster. Reports said he intended to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with Portland. However, he declined in hopes of landing a two-way contract, which the Nets ultimately offered him.

Cui's next NBA appearance could be in his home country. Next preseason, the Nets and Phoenix Suns will meet in Macao, China for a pair of matchups, the league's first in the country since 2019.