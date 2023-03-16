Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

The Brooklyn Nets are progressing toward a deal with free agent center Moses Brown, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The move comes after Nerlens Noel’s 10-day contract expired Wednesday. Noel struggled to make an impact in three games with Brooklyn after a buyout from Detroit, averaging 1.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.

Brown opened the season on a two-way deal with the Clippers, where he averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in just 8.5 minutes per game. Los Angeles released the 23-year-old upon their acquisition of Mason Plumlee at the trade deadline. Brown subsequently signed a two-way deal with the Knicks last week but was waived four days later after one appearance with their G League affiliate.

The big man’s most active NBA stint came with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020-21, appearing in 43 games while starting 32. He averaged 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 21.4 minutes.

At 7’2″, 245 pounds, Brown offers far more size compared to Noel behind starting center Nic Claxton. The UCLA product is limited offensively with his best attribute being his rebounding, an area where Brooklyn has struggled all season. Those deficiencies were amplified in the Nets’ last two games as they surrendered 15 offensive rebounds to Denver Sunday and 14 to Oklahoma City Tuesday. Jacque Vaughn’s squad ranks 27th in contested defensive rebound percentage for the year.

Charania did not indicate whether the Nets will sign Brown to a 10-day contract or through the rest of the season. After going undrafted in 2018, Brooklyn will mark the journeyman’s seventh NBA team in four seasons.