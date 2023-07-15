After splashing the cash on Cam Johnson and his new $108 million contract, the Brooklyn Nets have been relatively quiet in NBA free agency. They have made a couple of backcourt signings in Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV, but other than that, it has been an uneventful offseason thus far for the Nets.

Nevertheless, Brooklyn is still doing everything it can to bolster its roster ahead of the new year. Their latest signing is another move toward this objective. This comes in the form of former first-round pick Darius Bazley, who has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Nets:

“Free agent F Darius Bazley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN,” reported ESPN's NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter.

This is by no means a landscape-shifting signing for the Nets, but it does move the needle for a team that is intent on adding low-key pieces ahead of the 2023-24 season. Bazley is no star, but he does bring a lot to the table for Brooklyn.

Bazley saw his production drop significantly last season after a promising first three years with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 6-foot-8 forward/center was shipped off to the Phoenix Suns during the February trade deadline in exchange for Dario Saric. The 23-year-old did not far well with the Suns, playing just seven games since his mid-season move.

Darius Bazley is now looking for a fresh start in Brooklyn, and it appears that he has a perfect opportunity to try and bounce back this coming season.