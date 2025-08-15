The NBA unveiled its full 2025-26 regular season schedule Thursday, and the Orlando Magic’s road to contention is set. The team will open at the KIA Center on October 22 against the Miami Heat, mirroring last year’s season opener but with the venue reversed.

This season brings a significant increase in national exposure for Orlando, jumping from just five nationally televised games last year to 14 in 2025-26. Their first will be a November 4 road meeting with the Atlanta Hawks on NBC. The team will also take part in two international games against the Memphis Grizzlies — January 15 in Berlin and January 18 in London — both airing on Prime.

The Eastern Conference landscape has shifted dramatically. The 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum after a torn Achilles, while the defending Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers face the same setback with Tyrese Haliburton. The Philadelphia 76ers are managing ongoing health questions for Joel Embiid, the Milwaukee Bucks have retooled around Giannis Antetokounmpo following Damian Lillard’s departure, and the New York Knicks enter a new era under head coach Mike Brown. These developments, combined with Orlando’s offseason moves, have positioned the Magic as one of the top threats in the conference.

Magic will win 50+ games

In 2023-24, Orlando posted a 47-35 record, marking its best season since 2011. It was also a breakthrough year for the franchise, showing measurable progress from the playoff teams of 2019 and 2020. The Magic pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game 7 in the first round, showcasing a young roster capable of competing with established playoff contenders.

The 2024-25 season saw a step back in the standings due to injuries. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Moritz Wagner all missed extended time, with Suggs sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury and Moritz Wagner also ruled out for the year following a torn ACL. Despite the setbacks, Orlando still finished 41-41, won its Play-In matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, and pushed the Celtics in a competitive five-game series.

Now healthy and strengthened by the acquisition of Desmond Bane, the Magic have the shooting, defense, and depth to reach 50 or more wins. With an elite defense anchored by Suggs, size across all positions, and a more balanced offensive attack, Orlando could realistically compete for a top-three seed and claim a third straight Southeast Division crown.

Paolo Banchero will finish top-5 in MVP voting

Since being selected first overall in 2022, Banchero has improved every season — from 20.0 points per game as a rookie to 22.6 in year two and 25.9 last season. His versatility as a scorer, rebounder, and playmaker has made him the centerpiece of Orlando’s rise.

Last year, despite being limited to 46 games by a torn oblique, Banchero’s post-All-Star break numbers — 29 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game — put him in the same statistical company as MVP-caliber stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic.

With Bane stretching defenses and Tyus Jones sharing ball-handling duties, Banchero will face fewer double-teams and generate higher-efficiency looks. A fully healthy season could see him average close to 28 points per game while maintaining strong rebounding and assist numbers — the kind of production that typically earns top-five MVP consideration.

Franz Wagner will earn first All-Star appearance

Wagner’s five-year, $224 million extension came with pressure to perform like a franchise cornerstone, and he delivered. His 24.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game last season represented career highs, and his shooting efficiency remained steady despite an increased offensive load.

When Banchero was sidelined, Wagner showcased an expanded game, taking on more playmaking responsibilities and thriving as the team’s primary scoring option. Over a 20-game span, he averaged 26.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and six assists while holding his own defensively against top perimeter threats.

In a healthy season alongside Banchero and Bane, Wagner’s efficiency could rise further, making his first All-Star selection likely. Given his age and growth trajectory, this season could be the first of many All-Star campaigns.

Magic's Desmond Bane trade will prove worth it

Orlando’s front office paid a steep price to acquire Bane, sending Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four first-round picks, and a 2029 pick swap to Memphis. But the move addressed a glaring need: elite perimeter shooting.

Bane, entering the second year of his five-year, $197 million deal, averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 2024-25 while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from deep. A career 41% shooter from beyond the arc, he is among the league’s most consistent threats from distance.

Defensively, pairing Bane with Jalen Suggs could give Orlando the league’s best defensive backcourt — one capable of guarding multiple positions while still delivering efficient scoring. Offensively, his shooting will open lanes for Banchero and Wagner, diversifying the attack and making the Magic far more difficult to defend.

With Banchero, Wagner, Suggs, and Bane all under long-term deals, Orlando has locked in a core that can contend immediately while remaining competitive for years. If health holds, 2025-26 could be their most complete and dangerous team since the Dwight Howard era — with the potential to go even further.