Oklahoma football delivered an aggressive Saturday on the College Football Recruiting trail. The Sooners lured in more than four-star quarterback Jamison Roberts. But OU also hands him an intriguing tight end target courted by Kentucky and Notre Dame.

OU and head coach Brent Venables helped reel in the nation's No. 1 TE Seneca Driver. The 2027 talent confirmed to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals that UK and the Fighting Irish were in the mix.

But it's the Sooners winning over the Danville, Ky., talent who brings an impressive 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame. The Boyle County talent is also the state of Kentucky's top-ranked prospect per On3/Rivals.

But Driver becomes a significant TE find for the newest OU tight ends coach Jason Witten. Now Driver gets to learn from the past perennial All-Pro for the Dallas Cowboys.

Is Oklahoma putting together top-ranked 2027 class?

OU indeed is on fire early with its recruiting efforts.

The Sooners stand alone as the nation's No. 1 class for 2027 by 247Sports, which also includes composite ranking. Driver and Roberts' commitment handed OU its 11th four-star commits. Offensive tackle Kaeden Penny rises as the highest ranked Sooners commit with a 95 score by 247.

On3/Rivals handed OU similar love by placing the Sooners at the top ahead of Ohio State and Texas A&M. Except the outlet lists tackle Cooper Hackett out of Fort Gibson, Oka., as their top-ranked talent and a five-star.

Oklahoma will enter 2026 carrying immense expectations. The Sooners sit with a No. 8 projection to start the season. Dual-threat quarterback John Mateer is returning and will fuel Heisman Trophy hype in Norman.