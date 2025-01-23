Cam Johnson could be sidelined for another extended period due to a lingering ankle injury as the trade deadline approaches. The Brooklyn Nets ruled the forward out for Wednesday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns after he re-injured his ankle during Tuesday's loss to the New York Knicks.

“I think it was involved with Mikal [Bridges] guarding [him]. He stepped and he just jammed it a little bit. It’s the same ankle. Obviously, now he’ll be out. We don’t know exactly for how long,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said pregame Wednesday. “He’s been back a couple of times. Unfortunately, he jammed it again. And again, he’s got discomfort, and we’ve just gotta make sure we manage it so next time he’s in we can sustain that.”

Johnson missed five games earlier this month after spraining his right ankle during a Jan. 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. It marked his second time injuring the ankle this season, having initially sprained it during a Nov. 25 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The 28-year-old returned for a Jan. 14 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He tweaked his ankle in the first half but was able to finish the game. After re-injuring it again on Tuesday, it's unclear when he will return.

Cam Johnson sidelined by nagging ankle injury as Nets trade rumors grow

Johnson's injury setback comes as he has emerged as one of the NBA's top trade targets leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter is having the best season of his career, averaging 19.4 points on 49/42/90 shooting splits over 35 appearances.

The Nets are seeking multiple first-round picks for Johnson in trade, league sources told ClutchPoints. The Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Oklahoma City Thunder, among other teams, have been linked to the veteran wing in recent weeks.

Following Wednesday's Suns matchup, Brooklyn will have six more games before the deadline. Based on Fernandez's comments, the team will likely take a cautious approach to Johnson's return timeline following his latest ankle flare-up.