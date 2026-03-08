The United States is expected to roll in the early stages of the World Baseball Classic. The games in the pool play portion of the tournaments are expected to be one-sided games. That was certainly the case in the opener against Brazil. The same type of result is expected in the second game against Great Britain.

INCREDIBLE HOME RUN ROBBERY BY TRAYCE THOMPSON 😱pic.twitter.com/0vZIea95SN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2026

The British team includes quite a few American players. Nate Eaton led off the game by hitting a home run off Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. That first-pitch swing gave Great Britain a 1-0 lead. As shocking as that was, there was no fear on the American side that the British team would find a way to make one run hold up. Team USA simply has too many sluggers in this WBC matchup.

The Americans appeared tie the game in the bottom of the second when Will Smith launched a drive to deep right center. The ball appeared to fly over the fence for a home run. However, Trayce Thompson did not give up on it. He leaped high over the fence to make an incredible catch. Instead of tying the game with yet another clutch home run — Smith hit the World Series-winning home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall — he had to leave the base path and return to his WBC dugout.

Thompson was a hero for the British team — at least for the time being, The brother of NBA sharpshooter Klay Thomspon had given his team a chance to hold on to the lead.

The United States would rally on a 2-run home run by Kyle Schwarber in the fifth inning. However, Thompson had given his team a major lift. That play that will almost certainly go down as the greatest moment in British World Baseball Classic history.