On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets engaged in a competitive cross-conference matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooklyn snapped their losing streak with a 111-86 victory. However, third-year guard Cam Thomas exited the fourth quarter with a concerning ankle injury.
Cam Thomas leaves Nets-Grizzlies game after apparent ankle injury
Yuta Watanabe drove into the paint, prompting Thomas to jump and contest him. Instead, Watanabe dished the ball out, and Thomas shifted his eyes and body towards the corner. Unfortunately, Thomas landed awkwardly and twisted his right ankle:
As a result, Thomas left the floor and had to be helped to the locker room. Hopefully, the injury is not too serious, and he has a speedy recovery.
Brooklyn heavily relies on Thomas as a go-to scorer. The 22-year-old averages a career-high 21.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game through 47 games. He left the Grizzlies matchup with 14 points, five rebounds, and shot 3-5 on three-pointers.
Thomas dealt with with a sprained left ankle in November 2023 that held him out for a few weeks of action. The Nets are hoping the same does not happen after the incident on Monday night. Nevertheless, the talented guard will be sure to bounce back and continue to help his team.
Brooklyn received contributions from multiple players against Memphis. Most notably, newly acquired guard Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 18 points on the night. Schroder was a part of the seven Nets players who scored in the double digits.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies had a cold night, but Lamar Steven contributed 17 points off the bench. The Nets handed Memphis their 37th loss of the season. In the process, Brooklyn snapped their four-game losing streak.
The Nets prepare to take on the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back-to-back as they await Cam Thomas' injury status.