The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a horrible start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 2-11 ahead of Tuesday night's game at home against the Boston Celtics. Michael Porter Jr. is one of the lone veterans on this Nets team, and although he has been able to put up some solid stats so far this year, that hasn't stopped fans from firing up their mock draft simulators for 2026.

Over the summer, Porter Jr. made headlines on more than one occasion for his propensity to say seemingly whatever was on his mind during podcast appearances and other interviews, and recently, he spoke on how the Nets reacted to that during an appearance on Ball in the Family.

“I was going to be done. I was going to be done getting on other people’s podcasts because it’s pretty much me asking questions and I could let them say the crazy stuff and I could just chill,” said Porter Jr.

“Even like the organization we just had conversations that they would appreciate if I would stay clear of certain topics. That’s why the WNBA thing, that’s just a topic that it’s just so sensitive nowadays, so I try to be just aware of that. For y’all I’ll pull up or for Melo. But for the most part I’m chilling. I’m not trying to say nothing crazy no more,” he added.

The WNBA was indeed one of the topics that Porter Jr. raised eyebrows for his opinion on this summer. He also spoke on the gambling scandal surrounding his brother, former Toronto Raptors big man Jontay Porter, as well as his affinity for controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate.

In any case, the Nets will next take the floor on Tuesday evening when they host the Boston Celtics at 7:30 pm ET from Brooklyn.