The Brooklyn Nets are gradually improving following a historically bad start to the 2025-26 campaign. Jordi Fernandez's squad picked up its second win on Sunday, dominating the Washington Wizards 129-106 at Capital One Center. Brooklyn nearly defeated the Orlando Magic on the road on Friday, leading 98-94 with 1:58 remaining before collapsing in the final minutes.

Those performances moved the Nets up three spots to No. 27 in this week's NBA.com Power Rankings. They jumped the Wizards (30), Indiana Pacers (29), and New Orleans Pelicans (28).

Nets jump three spots in NBA Power rankings after win over Wizards

The Nets' defense had been their biggest inhibitor to competing early in the year. However, they showed signs of life on that end over the weekend. Brooklyn allowed 110.5 points per 100 possessions over its last two games, holding the Magic and Wizards to a combined 73-of-162 (45.1 percent) shooting and forcing 31 turnovers.

The Nets were outscored 25-5 in second-chance points during the Magic loss. However, they improved on the boards against the Wizards, limiting Washington to three offensive rebounds en route to a 12-7 advantage in second-chance points.

Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton have led Brooklyn offensively since Cam Thomas' hamstring injury. Porter Jr. has averaged 27.3 points and 3.7 assists on 48/36/88 shooting splits over his last six appearances. He recorded a career-high seven assists in back-to-back games against Orlando and Washington. Meanwhile, Claxton is averaging 15.2 points and 3.9 assists per game this season, both career-highs, while posting a 64.8 true shooting percentage, his highest since 2022-23.

Sunday's win dropped the Nets to fourth place in the draft lottery standings, behind the Pacers, Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans. Brooklyn ranks 27th in net rating (-11.4), ahead of each of those teams. Washington and Indiana have emerged as legitimate threats to finish ahead of the Nets in the tank race. New Orleans has no incentive to tank after trading its first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets and Wizards are tied for the NBA's seventh-toughest remaining strength of schedule, while the Pacers hold the fifth-hardest, per Tankathon.