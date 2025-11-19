The Brooklyn Nets remained winless at Barclays Center after losing to the Boston Celtics, 113-99. The Nets are now 0-7 at home, as their nightmarish season continues.

The Nets kept the game close until the fourth quarter, when they were outscored by the Celtics, 24-14. They took the lead, 90-89, with 9:08 remaining after Michael Porter Jr.'s three-pointer, but they were held scoreless until the last two minutes.

Brooklyn fell to 2-12, while Boston improved to 8-7.

Despite the loss, Nets coach Jordi Fernandez took the good with the bad, hailing his players for their effort over the past few days.

“I wasn't happy with the way we were competing a few games ago. Now, for four straight games, we've played a respectable brand of basketball, a competitive brand of basketball,” said Fernandez, as quoted by New York Daily News' CJ Holmes.

The Nets had 25 assists and 24 fastbreak points, while only committing 14 turnovers. They, however, only shot 40% from the field and 70% from the free-throw line.

Porter led the team in scoring with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting, adding six rebounds and three steals. Day'Ron Sharpe added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds, and three steals off the bench.

Brooklyn failed to notch back-to-back wins after beating the Washington Wizards, 129-106, on Sunday.

The Nets, who are in their second season under Fernandez, entered the game versus the Celtics as the fourth-lowest scoring team with only 110.5 points per game. They also were shooting a lowly 44.0% from the field, third-worst in the league.

They will battle Boston again on Friday at TD Garden.