The Brooklyn Nets are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Nets are 21-35 this season, and they have lost their last four games this season. Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas average over 20.0 points per game for the Nets, but they are the only players above 13.5. Nic Claxton is averaging a double-double for the Nets, as well. As a team, the Nets are scoring 112.5 points per game on the season. Ben Simmons is dealing with another injury, so he is questionable for this game.
The Grizzlies are 20-37 this season, and they have won two of their last three games. On the season, the Grizzlies are led by Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Unfortunately, both of those players are injured. Marcus Smart is also dealing with an injury, and he will be out until late march, as well. The next best player on the Grizzlies is Jaren Jackson Jr. He averages 22.4 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Grizzlies Odds
Brooklyn Nets: -1 (-112)
Moneyline: -118
Memphis Grizzlies: +1 (-108)
Moneyline: +100
Over: 213.5 (-110)
Under: 213.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nets vs. Grizzlies
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets are average defensively, but they have a great chance to really stand out in this game. Brooklyn allows a lower field goal percentage, and they do a decent job staying out of foul trouble, but the Grizzlies struggles is what will really help the Nets. Memphis scores the least amount of points per game. Their injuries are a huge hit on the Grizzlies, and the Nets need to take advantage of that. If the Nets can hold the Grizzlies to a low score, they will cover the spread.
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Grizzlies, as mentioned, do not score to much. However, their defense does a decent job picking them up. On the season, the Grizzlies allow just 112.8 points per game, which is the 10th-lowest in the NBA. It is a bit surprising given their record, but the Grizzlies actually play some tough defense. In fact, they have allowed less than 110 points 22 times this season. If the Grizzlies can continue their tough defense, they will cover the spread.
The Grizzlies have a better chance of holding the Nets to a low score because of how Brooklyn has performed lately. Brooklyn has scored less than 95 points in their past three games. Scoring less than 100 points in a game makes it very hard to win, scoring 95 points makes it near impossible in todays NBA. If the Nets struggle on offense again, and the Grizzlies keep playing tough, they will cover the spread.
Final Nets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
This game is going to be low-scoring. Both teams have been struggling to score, and I think the under will hit because of that. As for a winner, I like the Grizzlies to cover the spread in this one. They are at home, and the Nets have been struggling lately. I will take Memphis to cover.
Final Nets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +1 (-108), Under 213.5 (-110)