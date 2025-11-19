Brooklyn Nets rookie Egor Demin started his sixth consecutive game on Tuesday but was once again benched down the stretch. Demin logged just eight second-half minutes during a 113-99 loss to the Boston Celtics, the fewest of any full-time member of Brooklyn's rotation.

Jordi Fernandez pulled Demin with the Nets trailing by six with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter. The rookie re-entered the game with eight minutes left in the fourth. Boston proceeded to go on a 7-0 run over the next minute, after which Fernandez called a timeout and subbed Demin out in favour of Ziaire Williams.

“Mistakes are fine. A lot of times, you're going to have to go out there and try to find a different matchup or whatever it is,” the head coach said. “I'm happy with all his mistakes. I'm happy with the way he played. I wanted him to be aggressive, to keep taking shots and challenge himself defensively… That second unit brought us back into the game. So great effort by that second group, and we got to be there supporting each other. That's the most important thing.”

Demin was productive during 15 first-half minutes. The rookie point guard posted 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting from three with three assists and one turnover while finishing a plus-12. However, he struggled during his limited second-half run, missing all five of his shots, recording one assist with three turnovers, and finishing a minus-16.

Fernandez was asked postgame whether he feels playing the rookie through struggles is beneficial or harmful to development. His response will leave Nets fans with more questions than answers.

“I see a different game than you guys. I don't see a struggle out there. Everybody turns it over, everybody misses shots. [Egor's] not the only one,” Fernandez replied. “I make mistakes, too, when I sub guys. So, they live with my mistakes. I live with [theirs]. I'm very happy with how [the rookies] played, how they competed… We have high standards for all of them. Michael [Porter Jr.] made mistakes. Nic [Claxton] made mistakes. So, yeah, I don't see it [as only Egor]. So I'm happy with [the rookies]. And I'll keep coaching. And at times, feeling like whatever I can do to go get the win and help the team compete.”

Jordi Fernandez about Egor Demin's late-game benching(s) and letting him play through struggles: "I'm happy with (the rookies). I'll keep coaching, and at times, feeling like whatever I can do to go get the win and help the team compete."

While Fernandez is adamant that Demin's mistakes fall into the same bucket as others', the rookie's late-game benchings tell another story.

Since entering Brooklyn's starting lineup, Demin has played just 9.8 second-half minutes per game and 4.2 fourth-quarter minutes per game, the second-lowest of any member of the rotation, ahead of only Day'Ron Sharpe (3.6). Despite the Nets tanking this season, their No. 8 pick ranks 16th among rookies in second-half minutes.

Fernandez has consistently rolled with veterans Tyrese Martin and Ziaire Williams over Demin late in games. If the goal is to win, those decisions make sense. The Nets have posted a -16.2 net rating during Demin's minutes, per pbpstats.com. They've been dramatically better during Martin's minutes, posting a -5.49 rating, and marginally better with Williams on the court, posting a -13.83 rating.

However, in a season that should be about rookie development and draft lottery odds, Demin's limited second-half playing time will ruffle feathers amongst some fans. The Russian floor general is the Nets' first lottery pick in 15 years and the main selling point of the most anticipated draft of the Brooklyn era.

Demin's performance to start the season has been up and down , but he's shown promise since entering Brooklyn's starting lineup. The Russian floor general has averaged 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 turnovers on 40.8 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent from three over his last six appearances.

While the Nets are in a tanking season, Fernandez's late-game rotation decisions have been aimed more at winning than maximising the rookie's minutes. That's somewhat understandable as the coach seeks to keep Brooklyn's veterans bought in early in the season.

How long it remains the case will be a frequent topic of discussion as the season continues.