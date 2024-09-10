Not many NBA players will figure to have more of a green light this season than Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas. The Nets unloaded small forward and leading scorer Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks this offseason in exchange for mostly draft picks, meaning Thomas will take over even more of the reigns for a Brooklyn offense that many project to be among the worst in the league this season.

In fact, recently, ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks stopped by Zach Lowe's “The Lowe Post” podcast to make a bold prediction as far as Cam Thomas' scoring goes for the upcoming season.

“I think they might be the worst (team), I think he might lead the league in scoring,” said Marks.

“Yes,” Lowe agreed.

“I think he’s going to lead at least in shot attempts. So here’s with Brooklyn, what do you do, do you do something that makes sense now,” said Marks. “What does make sense mean, in the low $20’s? Is that too rich for a guy that could average 28, 30 PPG but he’s a restricted free agent next year, he’s got such a low cap hold, you’ve got all this room.”

An interesting situation in Brooklyn

Many have likened Cam Thomas' current situation with the Nets to what was expected from Jordan Poole in his first year with the Washington Wizards a season ago.

Both Thomas and Poole found themselves as “microwave scorer” shooting guards on teams that didn't have a whole lot of offensive talent, leading fans to believe that they would put up a ton of shots and be among the league leaders in scoring as a result due to volume.

Things didn't pan out that way for Poole, who struggled mightily for most of the 2023-24 season and was ultimately benched despite playing for the NBA's second worst team.

Thomas has already established himself as a talented scorer in the NBA just a few years into his career, but as Marks pointed out, it will be very difficult for the Nets to make a true assessment based on that, even if he does end up averaging 28 or more points per game.

Thomas hasn't shown much in the way of playmaking for his teammates or being selective with his shot attempts, and his defense is certainly a long way away from being viable.

Still, if nothing else, it should be entertaining to watch the Nets guard launch shots this season.