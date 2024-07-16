Make no mistake, the Brooklyn Nets are Cam Thomas' team in 2024-25. After the stunning trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the crosstown rival New York Knicks, the Nets are entering a rebuild with their eye on a top selection in next year's draft. While qualifying for the postseason will not be a top priority for Brooklyn, the transitional year offers an opportunity for Thomas, who will enter the season as the team's top offensive option.

The 22-year-old flashed his potential as an offensive engine after cracking the Nets' rotation in 2023-24. Thomas led Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game on 44/36/86 shooting splits. His 11.9-point jump in scoring average was the highest of any player in the league.

Most importantly, he improved as a playmaker, averaging 4.0 assists per game over a two-month stretch during the second half of the year. The LSU product finished seventh in the NBA's Most Improved Player voting.

Thomas is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension this summer. While the timing of his expanded workload in Brooklyn may be fortuitous, the Nets guard will have a full season to showcase himself to league executives.

ClutchPoints exclusive with Nets' Cam Thomas

Thomas spoke with ClutchPoints at the NBA Summer League about Brooklyn's new direction, expectations for his role next season, his contract situation and more.

CP: The Mikal Bridges trade sent the Nets in a new direction. What are your expectations for your role this season? Do you think it changes?

Thomas: “I wouldn’t say it changes, but [there will] probably be more of an emphasis on what I’m supposed to do, you know, scoring the ball and playmaking for the guys. So I wouldn’t necessarily say it changes what I do, because I’ve been doing the same thing since I’ve been here. I’ll probably just take it to a different level, for sure.”

CP: When did you learn about the Mikal Bridges trade, and what was your reaction?

Thomas: “I was getting ready to go back to New York. It was late at night, and I was packing to go back up, actually. And then somebody sent it to me and I was like, ‘Is that real?’ I was confused. And then they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ Whatever happens, happens. I love Mikal. He's a great guy, great player, but I guess that’s the direction we gotta go in, so we gotta see how it goes.”

CP: You've seen James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Mikal Bridges traded within less than three seasons. What has it been like adjusting on the fly through all these transactions?

Thomas: “I’m kinda used to it at this point, all this crazy stuff that’s been going on my first three years. It’s been crazy, but it’s just part of the business, like everybody says. You can’t really put your feelings into it or dwell on it. This is where [general manager] Sean [Marks] thinks we should go, so we gotta follow his lead and try to put the best product on the floor. We’re gonna try to do that.”

CP: You showed a lot of development during the second half of last year. Do you have any specific goals entering your fourth NBA season?

Thomas: “Just being more of a leader. I’m really honing in on that and starting early with that. I kind of did it towards the second half of last year because it’s something I wanted to try as the year went on. I’m gonna try to start this year off focusing on that because, honestly, I am [a leader]. I think I’m the second-longest tenured guy on the team, so I am one of the leaders on the team. So I’m definitely trying to hone in on that.”

CP: Was there a moment when you felt like you shifted from being one of the young guys to being a leader? When did that reality set in?

Thomas: “Probably as soon as the summer started. You look at the roster and you’re like, ‘Dang.' Then obviously when Mikal got traded, that’s when it really clicked in. I’m really one of the longest-tenured guys on the team, so I have a good say on what goes on around here and people listen to what I say. So I definitely wanna be a good resource for the young guys and just help out as much as I can. And obviously, I hope everything leads to wins, but we’ll see.”

CP: You're entering the final year of your rookie contract and are eligible for an extension. Have you discussed an extension with the Nets? What do you think your future holds in Brooklyn?

Thomas: “I haven’t really talked about it much. Like I said before, I'm just trying to get ready for the season. Whatever happens, happens. All that is gonna come. Im not really worried about that. If I get minutes and play, I feel like I’m one of the best players in the league, and I can really showcase myself. But as far as thinking about that right now, nah, I’m not really focused on that. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be and just keep getting better and get ready for my fourth year.”