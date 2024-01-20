Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas speaks on criticism against his style of play, despite other stars carrying a score-first mentality.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas spoke on the criticism he constantly receives as a “scorer-only” player. Thomas is a phenomenal scorer with a knack for getting the ball in the basket, but people continue to highlight his weakneses. He's the second leading scorer on the Nets with a 20.6 average. While there's many players across the league that look to score the ball before giving it up for a pass, Thomas believes he gets the unnecessary hatred.

“I feel like the goalpost always moves for me,” said Thomas, per ClutchPoints on X. “When people now score all these points, it’s all praise. But when I used to do it, it’s always a knock. ‘He can’t play defense. He doesn’t pass.’ But when I see other people doing the same thing, it’s praise.”

The Nets are working towards building a playoff team with a young core around Thomas and Mikal Bridges. While Thomas receives the scrutiny towards his lack of facilitating, that's not the job he's been dealt.

“Be being me I don't really care, I just know what I do, what I bring to a team. Really just staying true to myself and not letting trolls or anything get in my head about stuff like that.”

Brooklyn is 17-24, fighting to stay in the Eastern Conference race. Thomas is going to be a big part of their success moving forward and as many other stars in the league, he'll look to score the ball at first glance. He received the same hatred when he was leaving high school for college basketball and when he was volleying to get drafted. Thomas is going to stick with what got him to the league, and that's being a scorer from all three levels of the game.